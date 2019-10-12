Railway services disrupted for 2nd day amid strike
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's rail services were partially disrupted or delayed Saturday, the second day of a 72-hour strike, as workers demanded better working conditions.
The 19,000-member Korean Railway Workers' Union wants the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) to increase workers' wages and employ more staff to shorten current working hours.
The strike kicked off at 9:00 a.m. Friday, and is currently planned to run through Monday. It is the first strike in three years, following a strike between September and December 2016.
Workers staged rallies throughout the country Saturday, claiming that the company should make sincere efforts to provide a convenient and safe transportation service to the people.
On Friday, around 82 percent of the country's regular rail services were operating, according to KORAIL and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
