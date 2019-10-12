Famed skater Lee Sang-hwa, singer Kangnam get married
SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Former South Korean star speed skater Lee Sang-hwa and singer Kangnam tied the knot on Saturday, their management agencies said.
The two held the wedding at a hotel in Seoul, according to Lee's agency, Bonboo Entertainment, and Kangnam's management, Dmost Entertainment.
They first met on SBS' reality show "Law of the Jungle" in September last year and became a couple. They confirmed their relationship in March.
"We plan to live diligently like a gold medal," Kangnam told reporters ahead of the wedding.
Lee, 30, is the most successful athlete in South Korean speed skating. She won the gold medal in the women's 500 meters at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and at Sochi four years later. She took the silver in the same event at 2018 PyeongChang. She announced her retirement in May.
Kangnam, who has a Japanese father and a Korean mother, started his entertainment career with hip hop band M.I.B in 2011.
The 32-year old Japan-born singer said he proposed marriage to Lee months ago and she accepted.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoy leaves for U.S. after Sweden talks break down
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
4
(LEAD) Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
5
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
(URGENT) N.K comments do not reflect content, spirit of working-level nuke talks: U.S. State Dept.
-
4
(4th LD) Supporters of justice minister hold rally, demanding reform of prosecution
-
5
Top N.K. nuclear envoy says working-level talks with U.S. break down
-
1
S. Korea to acquire total of 26 F-35 jets by end of next year
-
2
Daewoo Shipbuilding bags 1.1 tln-won deal to build upgraded submarine
-
3
Moon to skip Japanese emperor's enthronement event
-
4
Railway services affected as 72-hour strike begins
-
5
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert