Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 October 13, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 22/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 22/12 Sunny 0

Cheongju 22/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/11 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 21/10 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 19/13 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 23/11 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/13 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/17 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/12 Sunny 0

Busan 22/15 Cloudy 0

