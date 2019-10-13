Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 October 13, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/12 Sunny 0
Incheon 22/13 Sunny 0
Suwon 22/12 Sunny 0
Cheongju 22/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/11 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 21/10 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 19/13 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 23/11 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/13 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/17 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/12 Sunny 0
Busan 22/15 Cloudy 0
