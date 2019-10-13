Go to Contents Go to Navigation

About 95 pct of S. Korean teens own smartphones in 2018

All Headlines 11:20 October 13, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- More than 95 percent of South Korean teenagers own smartphones and they spend more than 2 hours on the devices per day, a report showed Sunday,

According to the report from the state-run Korea Information Society Development Institute, the smartphone penetration rate for middle-school students stood at 95.9 percent in 2018.

The rate for high-school students came to 95.2 percent, compared with an overall smartphone penetration rate of 87.2 percent.

Middle-school students spent an average 2 hours and 24 minutes on smartphones per day, while high-school students spent an average 2 hours and 15 minutes per day on their devices.

In comparison, people in all age groups spent an average 1 hour and 53 minutes on smartphones, the report showed.

Mobile messaging apps, including Kakao Talk, were the most popular services among teenagers.

The report showed that 98.9 percent of high-school students and 94.5 percent of middle-school students used mobile messaging apps last year.

About 95 pct of S. Korean teens own smartphones in 2018 - 1


(END)

Keywords
#teen-smartphone
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!