About 95 pct of S. Korean teens own smartphones in 2018
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- More than 95 percent of South Korean teenagers own smartphones and they spend more than 2 hours on the devices per day, a report showed Sunday,
According to the report from the state-run Korea Information Society Development Institute, the smartphone penetration rate for middle-school students stood at 95.9 percent in 2018.
The rate for high-school students came to 95.2 percent, compared with an overall smartphone penetration rate of 87.2 percent.
Middle-school students spent an average 2 hours and 24 minutes on smartphones per day, while high-school students spent an average 2 hours and 15 minutes per day on their devices.
In comparison, people in all age groups spent an average 1 hour and 53 minutes on smartphones, the report showed.
Mobile messaging apps, including Kakao Talk, were the most popular services among teenagers.
The report showed that 98.9 percent of high-school students and 94.5 percent of middle-school students used mobile messaging apps last year.
