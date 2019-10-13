State-run think tank urges 'aggressive' monetary easing
SEOUL, Oct. 13 (Yonhap) -- A state-run think tank said Sunday that the country's central bank should maintain an "aggressive" monetary easing stance to help Asia's fourth-largest economy fight increased downside risks and low inflation.
In a report to the National Assembly for parliamentary audit, the Korea Development Institute said South Korea's exports dropped sharply in the face of the lengthy trade row between the United States and China, as well as Brexit woes, and facility investment also remained sluggish, dealing a blow to the country's export-reliant economy.
The institute said fiscal easing is inevitable for the economy amid concerns over a further economic slowdown. "Thanks to expansionary fiscal spending, the Korean economy is likely to attain a 2 percent growth," the KDI said.
The research institute said further monetary easing is also necessary given record-low inflation.
"Although the recent low inflation is seen as temporary, the country's inflation may fall short of the central bank's target, which means that a further monetary easing policy should be maintained," it said.
The report came amid growing concerns that the economy may miss its growth target for the year.
In July, South Korea slashed its economic growth outlook for this year to between 2.4 percent and 2.5 percent from its previous forecast of between 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent in December, citing weak exports and sluggish investment.
Last month, the OECD slashed its growth outlook for South Korea's economy this year to 2.1 percent from its previous forecast of 2.4 percent in May.
Early last week, global rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its growth forecast for 2019 to 1.8 percent from its previous 2 percent forecast in July.
The Bank of Korea also trimmed its growth outlook to 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent due to increased downside risks.
South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said last week that the nation is unlikely to achieve its growth target this year as exports have slowed amid the ongoing trade conflict between the U.S. and China.
The nation's economy unexpectedly contracted 0.4 percent in the first quarter of the year from three months earlier, before rebounding 1 percent on-quarter in the second quarter.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
