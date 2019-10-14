Korean-language dailies

-- Special prosecution bureaus to be abolished except in 3 main cities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prime Minister Lee to personally convey presidential letter to Abe (Kookmin Daily)

-- Harris: N.K., without doing anything, demands U.S. do everything (Donga llbo)

-- Cho Kuk says he will go all the way to reform prosecution (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Wild boar carcasses on steep increase (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae mistaken that 'economy doing well' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rich people leaving Korea, unable to 'protect assets in S. Korea' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Attention paid to whether Prime Minister Lee and Abe will make breakthrough (Hankyoreh)

-- Cho Kuk case sways voters in the middle (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S., China settle for 'mini-deal' after 15-month trade talks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- People in their 50s have tight grip on S. Korea's wealth, jobs (Korea Economic Daily)

