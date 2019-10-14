Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Special prosecution bureaus to be abolished except in 3 main cities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prime Minister Lee to personally convey presidential letter to Abe (Kookmin Daily)
-- Harris: N.K., without doing anything, demands U.S. do everything (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk says he will go all the way to reform prosecution (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Wild boar carcasses on steep increase (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae mistaken that 'economy doing well' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rich people leaving Korea, unable to 'protect assets in S. Korea' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Attention paid to whether Prime Minister Lee and Abe will make breakthrough (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk case sways voters in the middle (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S., China settle for 'mini-deal' after 15-month trade talks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- People in their 50s have tight grip on S. Korea's wealth, jobs (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Boar hunting to begin as ASF spreads (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Forum: Looking beyond today's crises and into the future (Korea Herald)
-- PM to represent Seoul at emperor's enthronement event (Korea Times)
