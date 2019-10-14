(2nd LD) Samsung SDI unveils safety measures to tackle ESS fires
(ATTN: ADDS photo, more info at bottom)
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co., a major electric vehicle (EV) battery maker in South Korea, on Monday unveiled safety measures to tackle fires in energy storage systems (ESS) that have been plaguing the industry.
Samsung SDI said it has developed a special fire extinguishing system for ESS and will apply it to existing ESS operation sites on its own expense. Its new system is made of special chemicals and fire blocking materials that can extinguish flames quickly even if one battery cell is caught on fire, it claimed.
"It will be applied to some 1,000 ESS sites that use our ESS cells and modules," Kwon Young-no, Samsung SDI's chief financial officer, said at a press briefing. "We estimate that it will cost between 150 billion won (US$126 million) and 200 billion won."
The company has been implementing safety measures since ESS fire incidents begin breaking out, such as installing safety equipment to protect batteries from outside electrical impact and sensors that can detect problems, it added.
Such measures will be completed within this month, according to the company.
The move came as the local ESS industry has been suffering from many fire incidents over the past few years.
According to industry data, 26 ESS fire cases have been reported in South Korea since August 2017, prompting the government to launch an investigation and force companies to suspend ESS operations.
Meanwhile, LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's top EV battery maker, said it will also launch fire-protected ESS products in the near future. The company added that it has been installing black boxes and other safety-related devices to prevent ESS fires.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
4
Statue symbolizing former wartime sex slave to return to Japanese art show
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's JCS chief vows stern responses to any violation of Dokdo airspace
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
Full text of Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno's contribution
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korean PM to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event amid soured relations
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean men's football team embarks on journey to N. Korea for World Cup qualifier
-
3
Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating hits new low amid 'Cho Kuk' setback, poll shows
-
5
S. Korea on alert over potential spread of swine fever via wild boars