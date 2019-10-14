Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:05 October 14, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/13 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/12 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 20/11 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/11 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 20/10 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 22/13 Sunny 80

Jeonju 20/11 Sunny 10

Gwangju 21/12 Sunny 10

Jeju 22/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 23/11 Cloudy 20

Busan 24/14 Sunny 10

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!