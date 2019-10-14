Dollar opens at 1,182.5 won DN from 1,188.8 won
All Headlines 09:00 October 14, 2019
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoy leaves for U.S. after Sweden talks break down
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin in line for NLDS win after 5 up-and-down innings
-
4
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Full text of Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno's contribution
-
5
Young reliever going through trial by fire in KBO postseason
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korean PM to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event amid soured relations
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean men's football team embarks on journey to N. Korea for World Cup qualifier
-
3
S. Korea on alert over potential spread of swine fever via wild boars
-
4
BTS rocks capital of Saudi Arabia
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of consequences