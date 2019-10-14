S. Korea to promote digital export platform
SEJONG, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide full support to better serve exporters with a digital platform in the latest move to boost outbound shipments, the country's chief economic policymaker said Monday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said a digital trade support platform will help exporters in export procedures such as contracts, customs clearance and logistics.
South Korea's exports fell 11.7 percent on-year to US$44.7 billion in September, extending their on-year decline to a 10th consecutive month due to weak prices of semiconductors and the yearlong trade row between the United States and China.
Outbound shipments of chips declined 31.5 percent on-year to $8.5 billion in September, dealing a blow to South Korea, as semiconductors account for one-fifth of its exports.
Hong also said the government will speed up the spread of eco-friendly vehicles and put in place a system and infrastructure for fully self-driving vehicles.
In January, South Korea said it will increase the number of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles to about 80,000 units by 2022 as part of a broader effort to boost the hydrogen economy.
A hydrogen fuel cell electric car only releases water vapor as it converts stored hydrogen into electricity to turn the motor.
Global carmakers have been racing to go eco-friendly amid tightened regulations on emissions of greenhouse gases, which scientists say are to blame for global warming.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoy leaves for U.S. after Sweden talks break down
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin in line for NLDS win after 5 up-and-down innings
-
4
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Full text of Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno's contribution
-
5
Young reliever going through trial by fire in KBO postseason
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korean PM to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event amid soured relations
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean men's football team embarks on journey to N. Korea for World Cup qualifier
-
3
S. Korea on alert over potential spread of swine fever via wild boars
-
4
BTS rocks capital of Saudi Arabia
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of consequences