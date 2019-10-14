Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Police detained a Kazakh man Monday after he was extradited from Kazakhstan over his suspected involvement in a hit-and-run case, resulting in the serious injury of an elementary school boy, in South Gyeongsang Province last month, the National Police Agency said.
The 20-year-old suspect, whose name was withheld, voluntarily entered the country via Incheon airport, west of Seoul, around 7:50 a.m. the same day.
He is suspected of hitting the 7-year-old boy, a first-grader, on a road in the southeastern city of Changwon around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 and fled the scene before returning home via Uzbekistan the next day.
The boy, who sustained a cerebral hemorrhage, has remained unconscious since the hit-and-run incident.
The Kazakh man, who was an illegal immigrant, had no driver's license and drove a car registered under the name of a different person, which caused the police to identify him and fail to place him on an exit ban before his departure.
The South Korean police asked their Kazakh counterparts to take action over the crime after having the fugitive on the Interpol wanted list, managing to secure information on his whereabouts through the cooperation of the Kazakh police.
South Korea also made the request to the Central Asian country that he be extradited to Seoul and persuaded the man through the Kazakh Embassy in Seoul to enter the country voluntarily.
Police said the man has admitted to the crime during an interrogation by Kazakh Interpol and decided to surrender himself to the South Korean police.
His return to South Korea was also motivated by the fact that his sister, who helped him flee the country, has been in custody for allegedly staying in South Korea as an illegal immigrant.
