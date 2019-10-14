Theater Dansungsa reborn as film museum
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Dansungsa, the birth place of Korean cinema, will be reborn as a memorial hall later this month as part of campaign to commemorate the centennial of Korean movies, organizers said Monday.
Established in 1907 and located at the intersection of Jongno 3-ga in downtown Seoul, Dansungsa hosted the premiere of Korea's first movie, "Righteous Revenge" by Kim Do-san, on Oct. 27, 1919, now called Korean Film Day.
After Korea's liberation from the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule, the theater's second heyday came with the box office successes of "The General's Son" series and "Seopyeonje" in the early 1990s, both directed by South Korean film master Im Kwon-taek.
However, Dansungsa faced a crisis in the late 1990s amid the opening of big multiplexes by entertainment giants.
It reopened as a multiplex theater in 2005, but failed to stay afloat in the following years. It changed hands several times and the theater was closed for years.
Young An Hat Co., the current owner of the theater building, said it will open the Dansungsa museum on Oct. 27 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Korean film.
The museum exhibit will movie stills, posters and movie-making equipment, and it will have a memorial zone for directors, actors and actresses.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
4
Statue symbolizing former wartime sex slave to return to Japanese art show
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's JCS chief vows stern responses to any violation of Dokdo airspace
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
Full text of Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno's contribution
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korean PM to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event amid soured relations
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean men's football team embarks on journey to N. Korea for World Cup qualifier
-
3
Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating hits new low amid 'Cho Kuk' setback, poll shows
-
5
S. Korea on alert over potential spread of swine fever via wild boars