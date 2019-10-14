S. Korea seeks to adopt ceiling on screen domination by big-budget films
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to put a ceiling on the number of movie screens allotted for a single film in a bid to prevent a screen monopoly by big-budget blockbusters, the culture ministry said Monday.
"The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will seek a revision of the 'Promotion of the Motion Pictures and Video Products Act' with an eye on the adoption of a screen ceiling in order to address unfair (competition) practices in the film industry," the ministry said as part of a broader film industry promotion plan.
Currently, nearly 80 percent of movie screens nationwide are controlled by multiplexes run by two conglomerates -- CJ and Lotte Group.
This market dominance has unfairly allowed one particular movie, often a big-budget flick or a Hollywood blockbuster distributed by affiliates of the cinema giants, to take up the majority of local cinema screens, leaving little chance for the cinematic debuts of indie films or other works by smaller production and distribution firms.
A revised law is expected to place a cap on the number of movie screens that a single film can be screened simultaneously so that a broader variety of titles could be screened.
Previously proposed law revisions put the ceiling somewhere between 40 to 50 percent of the total screens.
According to the culture ministry, the number of films that took up more than half of the country's total movie screens upon their release reached three in the period of 2013-2015. The corresponding figure shot up to 12 in the period of 2016-2018.
Under the film industry development plan, the culture minister is also moving to establish a center for cinematic cooperation between South Korea and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Under the strategy, the ministry will also set up a fund to help finance creative works by small and medium-sized film productions in a bid to diversify the content of the local film industry.
Culture Minister Park Yang-woo said his ministry will continue to make efforts to create a diverse and healthy environment for the film industry.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
4
Statue symbolizing former wartime sex slave to return to Japanese art show
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's JCS chief vows stern responses to any violation of Dokdo airspace
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
Full text of Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno's contribution
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korean PM to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event amid soured relations
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean men's football team embarks on journey to N. Korea for World Cup qualifier
-
3
Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating hits new low amid 'Cho Kuk' setback, poll shows
-
5
S. Korea on alert over potential spread of swine fever via wild boars