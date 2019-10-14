(LEAD) Netmarble selected as preferred bidder to buy Woongjin Coway

Netmarble saw its operating profit plunge 50.8 percent on-year to 67.1 billion won in the first half of the year, while sales dropped 0.4 percent on-year to 1 trillion won. Woongjin Coway, meanwhile, posted sales of 1.4 trillion won and an operating profit of 273.4 billion won in the first half of the year, all record highs for the company.