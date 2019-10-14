Conglomerates' inter-affiliate trading edges up in 2018
SEJONG, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Transactions among affiliates of South Korea's large business groups rose 3.7 percent in 2018 from a year earlier, the country's corporate watchdog said Monday.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said 1,826 units of 59 conglomerates made a total of 198.6 trillion won (US$167.6 billion) worth of inter-affiliate deals last year, up 7.2 trillion won from a year earlier.
The deals accounted for 12.2 percent of all business contracts inked by them last year, up from 11.9 percent from a year earlier, it added.
The commission oversees the business groups' equity investments and inter-affiliate loan guarantees.
The current law forbids inter-affiliate trading within a business group whose owner and family hold more than 30 percent of the shares in an affiliate. Such trading is blamed for allowing owner families to easily net large profits by having subsidiaries award lucrative contracts to each other, undermining the principle of fair competition.
The FTC said inter-affiliate trading by the country's top 10 conglomerates such as Samsung Group and Hyundai Motor Group increased to 151.1 trillion won last year from 142 trillion won a year earlier, with the portion of such deals against total revenues reaching 13.8 percent last year, up from 13.7 percent the previous year.
In terms of the value of inter-affiliate trading, SK Group came in first with 46.4 trillion won, up 3.6 trillion won. The energy and telecom conglomerate was trailed by Hyundai Motor Group with 33.1 trillion won, up 1.3 trillion won.
Samsung Group, whose flagship units include Samsung Electronics, came in third with 25 trillion won.
