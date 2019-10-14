Health insurance costs for smoking, drinking hit 13 tln won: data

By age bracket, health insurance payments provided to those in their 60s for smoking-related illnesses shot up over 11 percent from 2016 to 2018 to 5.76 million people receiving support. For alcohol treatment, people in their teens and 20s saw the steepest rise of 35 percent and 31 percent, respectively, for the time period. Around 52,000 teens and 267,000 people in their 20s received insurance payments.

