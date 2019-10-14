Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-consul-general to Ho Chi Minh City appointed as new amb. to Vietnam

All Headlines 11:57 October 14, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- A former consul-general of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City has been appointed South Korea's new ambassador to the country, the foreign ministry said Monday.

Park Noh-wan, currently an ambassador for International Relations to South Korea's North Jeolla Province, will replace Kim Do-hyun as Seoul's top envoy to the Southeast Asian nation. Kim was fired in June over allegations of misconduct and mistreatment of embassy officials.

Park is considered well-versed in affairs related to the Southeast Asian country. He has also served as a minister at the South Korean embassy to Vietnam and a counselor of the South Korean Permanent Delegation to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the ministry said.

The ministry has also appointed Jang Myung-soo, a diplomat stationed in the central North Chungcheong Province, as the new ambassador to Argentina.

This photo, provided by the office of North Jeolla Province on Jan. 26, 2018, shows Park Noh-wan, new ambassador to Vietnam. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#amb to Vietnam
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!