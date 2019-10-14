(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
4
Statue symbolizing former wartime sex slave to return to Japanese art show
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's JCS chief vows stern responses to any violation of Dokdo airspace
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
Full text of Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno's contribution
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korean PM to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event amid soured relations
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean men's football team embarks on journey to N. Korea for World Cup qualifier
-
3
Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating hits new low amid 'Cho Kuk' setback, poll shows
-
5
S. Korea on alert over potential spread of swine fever via wild boars