(LEAD) Justice Minister pushes for prosecution reform
SEOUL -- Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Monday announced plans to put prosecution reform on the agenda at an upcoming Cabinet meeting, reaffirming his drive to reform the investigative agency that critics claim abuses its power for political reasons.
"South Korea's power come from the people. No power can stand above the people. An organizational culture that is for the people and that is people-centric should established at the prosecution," Cho told a press briefing at the Gwacheon Government Complex in southern Seoul.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to promote digital export platform
SEJONG -- South Korea will provide full support to better serve exporters with a digital platform in the latest move to boost outbound shipments, the country's chief economic policymaker said Monday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said a digital trade support platform will help exporters in export procedures such as contracts, customs clearance and logistics.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating hits new low amid 'Cho Kuk' setback, poll shows
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating dropped again to its lowest level, a weekly survey showed Monday, amid a lingering public outcry over Justice Minister Cho Kuk, whose family is under a criminal investigation in a fraud and corruption scandal.
According to Realmeter, the rating fell 3 percentage points on-week to 41.4 percent. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.
-----------------
(LEAD) Workers end 72-hour railway strike
SEOUL -- Unionized railway workers on Monday wrapped up their 72-hour strike, but train schedules are likely to be affected until services fully resume later in the day.
The 19,000-member Korean Railway Workers' Union ended their 72-hour strike at 9 a.m. They had demanded the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) increase wages and hire more staff to shorten current working hours.
-----------------
World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang not to be broadcast live
SEOUL -- South Korea's most-anticipated World Cup qualifier of the current campaign, set to kick off in Pyongyang, will not be broadcast live to a South Korean audience, broadcasters here said Monday.
On Tuesday, North Korea hosts the South-North match for the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at 5:30 p.m. at Kim Il-sung Stadium in the North Korean capital.
-----------------
(LEAD) K-pop superband SuperM tops Billboard 200
SEOUL -- Brand new K-pop act SuperM topped a main Billboard chart upon its debut in the United States, according the chart result re-released on Monday.
The supergroup's first release, "SuperM: The 1st Mini Album," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week of Oct. 19, making the septet the first K-pop band to do so following global phenomenon BTS, Billboard said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Netmarble selected as preferred bidder to buy Woongjin Coway
SEOUL -- Netmarble Corp., South Korea's top mobile gaming company, said Monday it has been chosen as the preferred bidder to buy Woongjin Coway Co., the country's largest home appliance rental service provider.
Netmarble will acquire a 25.08 percent stake in Woongjin Coway if the deal is completed. Woongjin Group put its water purification making unit up for sale in June to improve its financial status.
-----------------
World No. 1 Ko Jin-young headlines field at lone LPGA stop in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Ko Jin-young, the world No. 1 in women's golf from South Korea, will headline an 80-player field at an upcoming LPGA Tour event in her native country.
Organizers of the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship on Monday announced the list of players to compete at the LPGA International Busan in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, from Oct. 24-27.
-----------------
(LEAD) Cutting-edge weapons to be on display during int'l ADEX expo this week
SEOUL -- A variety of state-of-the-art military hardware from both home and abroad will be on display in South Korea this week during a large-scale biennial international aerospace and defense expo, the defense ministry said Monday.
The Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2019 is set to open on Tuesday and run until Sunday at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, according to the ministry.
