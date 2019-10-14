Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who was widely seen as the key man to push ahead with the president's prosecution reform drive, announced his resignation on Monday.
"I was mere 'kindling' for reforming the prosecution. My role as 'kindling' has come to an end," Cho said in a statement.
The surprise announcement comes roughly a month after Cho, who previously served as a senior presidential aide for civil affairs, was appointed justice minister.
Just a few hours earlier, Cho held his second-ever press briefing as a justice minister on measures to reform the prosecution.
Cho mentioned the ongoing probes over corruption allegations involving his family.
"I felt apologetic to the people regarding ongoing probes over my family, but put in my best each day as justice minister to reform the prosecution. But now my role has come to an end," he said.
"Now I hope to put everything down and take care of my family, who are going through the toughest and most painful time of their lives."
Cho's family, including his wife, daughter and son, have been questioned by the prosecution several times regarding suspicions over the family's private equity investment and college admission.
A court procedure involving his wife, a university professor surnamed Chung, was scheduled to start Friday.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
4
Statue symbolizing former wartime sex slave to return to Japanese art show
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's JCS chief vows stern responses to any violation of Dokdo airspace
-
1
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating drops to lowest in weekly survey
-
2
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
Full text of Inter-American Development Bank President Luis Alberto Moreno's contribution
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korean PM to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event amid soured relations
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean men's football team embarks on journey to N. Korea for World Cup qualifier
-
3
Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
-
4
(LEAD) Moon's approval rating hits new low amid 'Cho Kuk' setback, poll shows
-
5
S. Korea on alert over potential spread of swine fever via wild boars