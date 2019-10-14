State-run creditor eyes sale of Daewoo Engineering in about 2 years
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) is considering selling a majority stake in Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. in about two years, as it puts its focus on improving the value of the builder, the KDB's chief said Monday.
KDB Chairman Lee Dong-gull made the remarks at a parliamentary audit earlier in the day. Previously, KDB had said it would be in no hurry to sell Daewoo Engineering.
Lee told lawmakers that KDB could sell Daewoo Engineering "in about two years when the time is good."
KDB, a key creditor of Kumho Asiana Group, purchased a 50.5 percent stake in Daewoo Engineering in 2010 to help the debt-ridden conglomerate restructure its finances.
Some Kumho Asiana subsidiaries have struggled with debt since early 2010 due to a severe cash crunch sparked by the group's purchase of Daewoo Engineering in 2006.
Daewoo Engineering reported a second-quarter net profit of 82.6 billion won (US$69 million), down 4.7 percent from a year ago.
Sales fell 24.7 percent on-year to 2.23 trillion won over the cited period, while operating profit dipped 37 percent on-year to 101.8 billion won.
For the first six months of this year, Daewoo Engineering secured 6.3 trillion won worth of orders, achieving 60 percent of its annual target of 10.5 trillion won.
