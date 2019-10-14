Hyundai names new chief for Genesis North America
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group on Monday named a brand development expert as the chief of Genesis Motors North America's operations to boost sales of the independent luxury brand vehicles.
Mark Del Rosso will serve as chief executive officer for the Genesis' operations in the United States and Canada starting on Oct. 21 and report directly to Jose Munoz, president and CEO of Hyundai North America, and to Genesis' global headquarters in Seoul, Hyundai Motor said in a statement.
"Though Genesis is the youngest luxury automotive brand in the industry, having separated from parent Hyundai less than four years ago, it has been quickly gaining traction in the market with September year-to-date sales up 67 percent," Munoz said in the statement.
Given Del Rosso's overall proven track record and extensive experience leading luxury brands such as Lexus, Bentley and Audi, Munoz said, "I am thoroughly confident that Genesis Motors North America will be positioned to accelerate its growth and climb the ladder of luxury automotive brands to the top."
Del Rosso served as president of Audi of America, where he was responsible for the third-largest sales volume region in the world for Audi AG.
Hyundai Motor Group has hired dozens of renowned designers and engineers who have decades of experience at global carmakers, such as Audi, BMW and Volkswagen, since it hired Peter Schreyer in 2006, head of design at Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp.
