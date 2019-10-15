Super agent Boras seeking both term, money for Ryu Hyun-jin in free agency

He was speaking to Yonhap News Agency at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last Wednesday, before Game 5 of the National League Division Series (NL) between the Dodgers and the Washington Nationals. The Nationals won 7-3 to knock off a Dodgers team that had the best regular season record in the NL and Ryu, the winning pitcher in Game 3, may have played his last game as a Dodger.