Moon's chief of staff to attend inauguration of Indonesian leader
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential chief of staff, Noh Young-min, will attend the inauguration ceremony of reelected Indonesian President Joko Widodo this weekend as a special envoy, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
During the event slated for Sunday, Noh is expected to deliver a letter from President Moon Jae-in highlighting the importance of the special strategic partnership the two countries have forged and a commitment to further promoting bilateral relations, the ministry said in a release.
The letter also includes Moon's expectations for another meeting with the Indonesian leader on the sidelines of the special summit involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) due to be held in South Korea's southern port city of Busan late next month, it said.
The two leaders have held summits in each other's countries and met for a third time during the Group of 20 nations meeting in Osaka in June.
The Moon Jae-in government has been pushing for its New Southern Policy aimed at deepening economic and diplomatic ties with Southeast Asian nations and India.
Widodo, 57, won the reelection in the April 17 presidential vote and is set to begin his second five-year term on Oct. 20.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
(URGENT) Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down from post
-
3
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
5
Statue symbolizing former wartime sex slave to return to Japanese art show
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
3
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
4
Young reliever going through trial by fire in KBO postseason
-
5
S. Koreans grow wary of unification: survey
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean men's football team embarks on journey to N. Korea for World Cup qualifier
-
5
(URGENT) Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down from post