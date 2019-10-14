Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon offers public apology over justice minister issue

All Headlines 15:57 October 14, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in apologized publicly Monday for a huge social conflict over the issue of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who has offered to resign.

"I am very sorry for, as a result, having caused a lot of conflicts," he said at the start of his weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.

President Moon Jae-in attends a meeting with his senior aides at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Oct. 14, 2019. (Yonhap)

The statement came an hour after the justice ministry's announcement of Cho's decision to step down.

Moon said South Korean society has suffered a great deal of trouble from the Cho case.

However, he added, it has served as a chance to raise public awareness of the urgent need for prosecution reform.

Cho's resolve to reform the prosecution especially has created "big traction" for the reform drive, Moon added.

He vowed to continue the campaign "to the last" despite Cho's resignation.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

#Moon Jae-in #justice minister
