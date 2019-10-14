(LEAD) Moon offers public apology over justice minister issue
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout more remarks, details; ADDS byline)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in apologized Monday to the public for a huge social conflict stemming from his pick of Cho Kuk as new justice minister.
"I am very sorry for, as a result, having caused a lot of conflicts," he said at the start of his weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides. As usual, pool reporters were allowed to cover his opening remarks in the weekly session.
Moon said he had expected "fantastic harmony" between Cho and Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl for his drive to reform the prosecution.
"It has ended up in a dreamy hope," Moon said.
State prosecutors have conducted an intensive probe into allegations of crimes involving Cho's family, including over his daughter's schooling and an investment by his wife in a private equity fund suspected of dubious operations.
An hour before Moon's statement, Cho announced his decision to bow out in the face of unrelenting public criticism.
Moon said South Korean society has suffered a great deal of trouble from the Cho case.
"As the president, I am very sorry to the people for the fact itself," he added.
However, he stressed, it was not to no avail, having offered a "precious chance" to raise public understanding on the urgent need for prosecution reform, the value of fairness and the role of media.
Cho's resolve to reform the prosecution and his attitude as justice minister, in particular, has created "big traction" for the reform drive, Moon added.
He cited a set of reform measures, drafted by the justice ministry under Cho's leadership over the past month. Among the measures are detailed ways to tackle deep-rooted malpractices involving the powerful prosecution.
Earlier in the day, Cho announced the plans, which include scaling down "special investigative units" that specialize in looking into corruption scandals involving high-ranking government officials or heads of conglomerates.
"It's a work to begin a big step toward prosecution reform," which has long been demanded but previous administration has done, Moon said.
He instructed the government to follow up on the plans and complete relevant administrative procedures, if necessary, by the end of this month.
He vowed to continue the campaign "to the last" despite Cho's resignation, saying prosecution reform and promoting fairness are most the important policy goals and tasks of his administration.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
(URGENT) Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down from post
-
3
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
5
Statue symbolizing former wartime sex slave to return to Japanese art show
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
3
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
4
Young reliever going through trial by fire in KBO postseason
-
5
S. Koreans grow wary of unification: survey
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean men's football team embarks on journey to N. Korea for World Cup qualifier
-
5
(URGENT) Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down from post