SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,300 UP 2,300
ShinhanGroup 42,500 UP 1,150
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 UP150
KiaMtr 40,800 DN 1,150
DaelimInd 97,300 UP 3,100
HITEJINRO 25,850 DN 1,300
Yuhan 223,000 UP 1,500
SLCORP 22,150 UP 350
CJ LOGISTICS 145,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 106,000 0
SBC 16,100 UP 500
Hyundai M&F INS 26,650 UP 750
TONGYANG 1,455 UP 25
Daesang 21,650 UP 500
SKNetworks 5,010 UP 15
ORION Holdings 16,000 UP 150
KISWire 22,600 UP 750
LotteFood 431,500 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 8,500 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 85,600 UP 300
KCC 218,500 UP 5,500
AmoreG 67,900 UP 4,300
HyundaiMtr 122,000 DN 4,000
HankookShellOil 332,000 UP 3,000
BukwangPharm 14,200 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,750 UP 300
TaekwangInd 1,120,000 UP 11,000
SsangyongCement 5,900 UP 50
KAL 24,500 UP 1,300
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,975 UP 95
LG Corp. 69,200 UP 600
SsangyongMtr 2,805 UP 110
BoryungPharm 12,300 UP 100
L&L 12,050 DN 50
NamyangDairy 488,000 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,550 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,000 UP 550
Shinsegae 247,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 247,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 37,600 UP 100
