KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 84,700 UP 1,300
LOTTE 37,450 UP 1,100
AK Holdings 32,750 UP 1,000
Binggrae 57,400 UP 1,400
GCH Corp 20,100 UP 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,750 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 226,500 DN 500
KPIC 132,000 UP 5,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,440 UP 180
SKC 41,700 UP 1,100
GS Retail 41,000 UP 300
Ottogi 569,000 UP 7,000
IlyangPharm 20,450 UP 450
DaeduckElec 10,750 DN 250
MERITZ SECU 4,885 UP 35
Donga Socio Holdings 85,300 UP 1,300
SK hynix 80,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 576,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,500 UP 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 222,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,800 UP 150
Kogas 40,600 UP 1,500
Hanwha 25,100 UP 1,300
DB HiTek 17,050 0
CJ 82,100 UP 2,200
JWPHARMA 27,700 UP 400
LGInt 15,950 UP 400
DongkukStlMill 6,440 UP 80
LotteChilsung 138,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,200 UP 300
POSCO 229,000 UP 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 96,100 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 197,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,400 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,120 UP 45
DB INSURANCE 53,200 UP 1,200
SamsungElec 50,000 UP 850
NHIS 12,600 UP 200
SK Discovery 22,200 UP 450
LS 48,500 UP 1,700
