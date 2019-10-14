KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GC Corp 114,500 UP 1,000
GS E&C 31,600 UP 750
KorZinc 447,000 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 8,140 UP 180
SYC 49,750 UP 1,450
HtlShilla 79,100 UP 300
Hanmi Science 39,500 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 46,550 UP 550
S-Oil 102,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 44,400 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 110,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 115,500 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 30,700 UP 600
KSOE 129,500 UP 2,500
Hanssem 57,400 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 18,250 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 246,500 UP 6,500
KumhoPetrochem 71,200 UP 300
OCI 69,900 UP 900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,200 UP 700
Mobis 240,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,600 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 12,300 UP 550
S-1 96,600 UP 400
Hanchem 86,500 UP 1,400
DWS 36,350 UP 1,150
UNID 46,600 UP 700
KEPCO 25,550 UP 250
SamsungSecu 35,000 UP 650
SKTelecom 236,500 0
S&T MOTIV 47,700 DN 300
HyundaiElev 80,500 UP 2,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,400 UP 450
Hanon Systems 11,600 0
SK 230,500 0
DAEKYO 6,060 UP 70
GKL 21,800 UP 100
Handsome 29,050 UP 700
WJ COWAY 82,200 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,000 UP 500
