KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,750 UP 300
KorElecTerm 43,550 UP 650
NamhaeChem 8,830 UP 170
DONGSUH 17,750 UP 300
BGF 6,080 UP 140
SamsungEng 17,100 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 91,700 UP 900
PanOcean 4,715 UP 315
SAMSUNG CARD 34,650 UP 550
CheilWorldwide 24,800 UP 200
KT 27,000 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL191000 DN5000
LG Uplus 13,900 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,400 UP 1,100
KT&G 102,500 0
DHICO 6,520 UP 220
LG Display 14,250 UP 50
Kangwonland 30,200 UP 450
NAVER 156,000 0
Kakao 134,500 DN 500
NCsoft 518,000 UP 2,000
DSME 30,300 UP 450
DSINFRA 6,260 UP 250
DWEC 4,645 UP 100
Donga ST 84,200 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,300 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 219,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 232,000 UP 7,500
KEPCO KPS 33,200 UP 500
LGH&H 1,262,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 304,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 21,250 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,800 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,850 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,900 UP 600
LGELECTRONICS 68,900 UP 100
Celltrion 182,500 UP 1,000
Huchems 22,500 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 151,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,000 UP 300
