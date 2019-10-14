KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 73,100 UP 900
LOTTE Himart 30,450 UP 1,200
GS 50,700 UP 850
CJ CGV 31,650 UP 300
HYUNDAILIVART 13,700 UP 400
LIG Nex1 34,950 UP 450
FILA KOREA 58,700 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,000 UP 1,350
HANWHA LIFE 2,340 UP 80
AMOREPACIFIC 152,500 UP 3,000
LF 19,400 UP 400
FOOSUNG 8,640 UP 50
SK Innovation 169,000 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 22,400 UP 750
KBFinancialGroup 42,800 UP 850
Hansae 18,350 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 58,400 UP 500
Youngone Corp 33,900 0
KOLON IND 43,350 UP 1,750
HanmiPharm 291,000 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 7,080 UP 170
emart 113,500 UP 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY312 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 42,750 UP 1,350
CUCKOO 111,000 UP 1,000
COSMAX 71,000 UP 1,300
MANDO 33,600 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 329,500 UP 4,500
INNOCEAN 66,900 UP 1,800
Doosan Bobcat 32,450 UP 800
Netmarble 92,100 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S355500 UP8000
ORION 102,000 UP 500
BGF Retail 195,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 47,150 UP 1,700
HDC-OP 31,650 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,650 UP 950
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 300
JW HOLDINGS 5,840 UP 170
