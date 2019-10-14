Korean Air offers voluntary leave scheme amid losses
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's national flag carrier, said Monday it has offered a voluntary leave program to its employees amid deepening losses.
In the unpaid leave program, employees who have worked for the company for over two years can take a three-month period of leave starting in November this year and extend it by another three months through May next year, the company said in a statement.
Korean Air employs over 20,000 people.
The measure came as the company's net losses widened to 458.13 billion won (US$387 million) in the January-June period from 314.74 billion won a year earlier due to a weak won and lower demand for cargo delivery.
Korean Air is expected to report poor earnings results for the third quarter of the year due to declining travel demand to Japan following the neighboring country's restrictions on exports of key materials to South Korea in July.
(END)
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
(URGENT) Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down from post
-
3
N.K. propaganda outlet continues to slam S. Korea after Stockholm talks break down
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia pushing to set up military hotline: JCS
-
5
Statue symbolizing former wartime sex slave to return to Japanese art show
-
1
Riyadh abuzz with excitement ahead of BTS concert
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
3
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
4
Young reliever going through trial by fire in KBO postseason
-
5
S. Koreans grow wary of unification: survey
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean men's football team embarks on journey to N. Korea for World Cup qualifier
-
5
(URGENT) Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down from post