S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 14, 2019
All Headlines 16:33 October 14, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.273 1.272 +0.1
3-year TB 1.281 1.281 --
10-year TB 1.488 1.488 --
2-year MSB 1.294 1.293 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.787 1.785 +0.2
91-day CD 1.550 1.550 --
(END)
