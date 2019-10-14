Exhibition of writings by Buddhist hero in Korea-Japan diplomacy to open in Seoul

According to historical records, Ven. Samyeong, also known by his dharma name, Yujeong, led an army of Buddhist monks to fight against the Japanese invaders and, following the war, traveled to Japan via Tsushima Island in southwestern Japan in 1604 on the order of King Seonjo before meeting with the shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu in Kyoto the next year to forge a peace accord between the two countries. He returned home along with 3,000 Koreans who had been taken as prisoners.