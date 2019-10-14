Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Moon offers public apology over justice minister issue
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in apologized publicly Monday for a huge social conflict over the issue of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who has offered to resign.
"I am very sorry for, as a result, having caused a lot of conflicts," he said at the start of his weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Justice minister offers to resign over corruption allegations
SEOUL -- In an unexpected move, Justice Minister Cho Kuk offered to resign Monday amid an ongoing probe into corruption allegations involving his family.
"I judged I should not add a burden to the president and the government regarding my family affairs. I think the time has come for me to step down for the successful completion of prosecution reform," he said in a statement.
-----------------
Opposition parties call justice minister's offer to resign natural outcome amid probe
SEOUL -- Opposition parties said Monday that Justice Minister Cho Kuk's offer to step down is a belated but inevitable decision, given the prosecution's widening probe into allegations of corruption surrounding his family.
Earlier in the day, Cho made the surprise announcement that he has decided to resign, about one month after he was appointed as the minister amid political turmoil over the probe into his family.
-----------------
Moon's chief of staff to attend inauguration of Indonesian leader
SEOUL -- South Korea's presidential chief of staff, Noh Young-min, will attend the inauguration ceremony of reelected Indonesian President Joko Widodo this weekend as a special envoy, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
During the event slated for Sunday, Noh is expected to deliver a letter from President Moon Jae-in highlighting the importance of the special strategic partnership the two countries have forged and a commitment to further promoting bilateral relations, the ministry said in a release.
-----------------
(News Focus) No live broadcast of Pyongyang match shows inter-Korean ties unlikely to improve soon
SEOUL -- North Korea's apparent refusal to allow South Korea to live broadcast an upcoming World Cup qualifier between the two sides or send fans or reporters to Pyongyang for the match shows frayed inter-Korean ties are unlikely to improve anytime soon, experts said Monday.
North Korea is set to host the game on Tuesday in Pyongyang as the two Koreas were placed in the same group for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification. This will be the first such match since 1990, when the two Koreas held a friendly game in the North Korean capital.
-----------------
(News Focus) PM's planned visit to Japan may serve as watershed for dialogue amid soured ties
SEOUL -- South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's scheduled visit to Japan next week may serve as a watershed moment in helping mend soured ties between Seoul and Tokyo over Japan's wartime forced labor issue, analysts say.
But experts also remain cautious about excessive optimism over the outcome of Lee's potential meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the two countries have failed to narrow gaps between their stances over the issue.
