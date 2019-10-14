K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean singer-actress Sulli was found dead at a residence in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Monday, police said.
The 25-year-old, whose legal name is Choi Jin-ri, was found dead by her agent at around 3:21 p.m. at a two-story house in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, according to the police.
Her agent reported the case to the police.
Sulli, who debuted as a member of the girl group f(x), suspended her career in 2014 after suffering from malicious online comments and rumors.
She resumed her career the following year to focus on acting but left the group.
