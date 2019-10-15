Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Oct. 15
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- World Cup football qualifier in Pyongyang
-- Defense minister's meetings with foreign defense officials on sidelines of ADEX
-- Press conference of key players on Jeju PGA Tour
Economy & Finance
-- IMF to release global growth outlook
-- S. Korea to announce strategy on future vehicles
-- SK Global Chemical to announce takeover of business unit of French chemical firm
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(2nd LD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
4
Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
-
5
(URGENT) Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down from post