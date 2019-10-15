Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Oct. 15

All Headlines 09:10 October 15, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- World Cup football qualifier in Pyongyang

-- Defense minister's meetings with foreign defense officials on sidelines of ADEX

-- Press conference of key players on Jeju PGA Tour

Economy & Finance

-- IMF to release global growth outlook

-- S. Korea to announce strategy on future vehicles

-- SK Global Chemical to announce takeover of business unit of French chemical firm
