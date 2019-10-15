Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 October 15, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/10 Cloudy 10

Incheon 19/10 Cloudy 10

Suwon 19/09 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 19/09 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/09 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/10 Rain 20

Jeonju 20/07 Sunny 10

Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/13 Sunny 60

Daegu 19/13 Cloudy 10

Busan 20/14 Cloudy 20

(END)

