Korea's money supply growth hits 4-month high in Aug.

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply grew sharply from a month earlier in August, with the rate of increase also picking up pace to a four-month high, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's M2 came to 2,832.6 trillion won (US$2.39 trillion) as of end-August, up 0.9 percent from the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK). From the same month last year, the August tally marks a 6.8 percent increase.

M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It is a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities.

The sharp increase in M2 came after the BOK slashed the key rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent in its first rate cut in three years. In July, the increase in M2 had slowed to a 0.2 percent on-month increase.

The country's money supply has been on the rise since October 2018.

