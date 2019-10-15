Korea's money supply growth hits 4-month high in Aug.
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply grew sharply from a month earlier in August, with the rate of increase also picking up pace to a four-month high, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's M2 came to 2,832.6 trillion won (US$2.39 trillion) as of end-August, up 0.9 percent from the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK). From the same month last year, the August tally marks a 6.8 percent increase.
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It is a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities.
The sharp increase in M2 came after the BOK slashed the key rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent in its first rate cut in three years. In July, the increase in M2 had slowed to a 0.2 percent on-month increase.
The country's money supply has been on the rise since October 2018.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(2nd LD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
4
Justice Minister Cho Kuk offers to resign
-
5
(URGENT) Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down from post