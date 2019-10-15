Fintech firm Viva Republica-led consortium applies for internet-only bank
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Fintech firm Viva Republica said Tuesday that its consortium has applied for a license to set up a new internet-only bank in South Korea.
The consortium includes KEB Hana Bank and Hanwha Investment & Securities, the company said in a statement.
The Financial Services Commission has said it will accept applications for an online-only bank until Tuesday.
In 2017, two internet-only banks -- K-Bank and Kakao Bank -- began to offer their services 24/7 without face-to-face contact with customers and without bank branches.
Traditional banks have cut commission fees and revamped their online and mobile banking services to try to stay relevant as a growing number of South Koreans do their banking on their computers or smartphones without visiting bank branches.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(2nd LD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
4
Justice Minister Cho Kuk resigns over corruption allegations
-
5
(URGENT) Justice Minister Cho Kuk steps down from post