Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Fintech firm Viva Republica-led consortium applies for internet-only bank

All Headlines 09:57 October 15, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Fintech firm Viva Republica said Tuesday that its consortium has applied for a license to set up a new internet-only bank in South Korea.

The consortium includes KEB Hana Bank and Hanwha Investment & Securities, the company said in a statement.

The Financial Services Commission has said it will accept applications for an online-only bank until Tuesday.

In 2017, two internet-only banks -- K-Bank and Kakao Bank -- began to offer their services 24/7 without face-to-face contact with customers and without bank branches.

Traditional banks have cut commission fees and revamped their online and mobile banking services to try to stay relevant as a growing number of South Koreans do their banking on their computers or smartphones without visiting bank branches.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#internet bank-application
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!