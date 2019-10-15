(LEAD) Fintech firm Viva Republica-led consortium applies for internet-only bank
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details)
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Fintech firm Viva Republica said Tuesday that its consortium has applied for a license to set up a new internet-only bank in South Korea in its second attempt to make inroads into the fledging market.
The consortium led by the provider of popular financial service app Toss includes KEB Hana Bank and Hanwha Investment & Securities, the company said in a statement.
The move came five months after the Financial Services Commission rejected applications by the two consortia -- led by Viva Republica and Kiwoom Securities, respectively -- citing a lack of fundraising preparations and technical progress in their business plans.
Kiwoom Securities has since dropped its plan.
The Financial Services Commission is set to announce how many applications it received later Tuesday.
FSC Chairman Eun Sung-soo said earlier this month that his commission will make efforts to grant a preliminary approval for a new internet-only bank by the end of this year in a move to promote growth in the banking sector.
The approval, if made, would set the stage for fierce competition to increase the market share in the banking industry in a country where a growing number of people do their banking on their computers or smartphones without visiting bank branches.
In 2017, two internet-only banks -- K-Bank and Kakao Bank -- began to offer their services 24/7 without face-to-face contact with customers and without bank branches.
The banking transformation has prompted traditional banks to cut commission fees and revamp their online and mobile banking services to try to stay relevant in one of the world's most wired countries.
Last September, the National Assembly passed a bill that allows a non-financial firm to boost its stake in an internet-only bank beyond the 4 percent ownership ceiling.
The ceiling was intended to prevent big business conglomerates from exploiting a bank as a private vault. However, critics said it discouraged technology firms from making inroads into the financial sector.
