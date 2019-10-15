Seoul Silver Grass fest to open this week
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The annual Seoul Silver Grass Festival is set to open later this week, offering visitors a chance to take in the golden brown autumn scene, the city government said Tuesday.
This year's festival will take place from Oct. 18-24 at Haneul Park in western Seoul, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Haneul means sky in Korean.
During the festival, the park will stay open till 10 p.m., allowing visitors to see the night view of the city's skyline and the silver grass fields.
Night lighting shows and musical gigs featuring both folk and classic songs will take part on the sidelines of the event.
A bigger-than-life woodpecker that stands at 4 meters, made with silver grass, will also be on display for visitors to take photos.
The city government forecast around 600,000 visitors to come to the park, recommending that people use public transportation.
It takes around 30 minutes to hike to the top of the park, located on a hill, but electric trains that take roughly 10 minutes are also available.
