S. Korea offers vaccine quality control know-how to Asian countries
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is providing vaccine quality control know-how to five Asian countries as part of its efforts to improve people's health in the region, the government said Tuesday.
Officials from Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Cambodia and the Philippines are undergoing a program on how to regulate "national lot releases" for vaccines and ways to conduct related quality control testing, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said. The program is set to end on Oct. 24.
It said the program involving 10 foreign officials will help bolster Seoul's international status as a leader in the medical drug field and make it possible to expand cooperation with various global agencies like the World Health Organization (WHO).
The ministry secured global learning opportunities for vaccine quality designation from the WHO.
"The program will give an overview on national vaccine lot authorization, how to manage quality of products and how to check the potency of cholera vaccines," the ministry said.
It said the program is expected to help Asian neighbors improve the way they manage vaccinations, which will advance the quality of health of their citizens.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(2nd LD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
4
Justice Minister Cho Kuk offers to resign
-
5
(4th LD) Justice Minister Cho Kuk offers to resign