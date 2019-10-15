Global tech firms with servers overseas 'taxable': official
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- Global tech firms with their servers overseas can be taxable if they run business operations in South Korea, a senior tax official said Tuesday.
"If Seoul-based affiliates of foreign IT companies have regular business ties, or keep regular contracts with local (Korean) business partners, it is possible to impose taxes on them," said Kim Myung-jun, head of the Seoul Regional Office of the National Tax Service.
Kim made the comments after Choo Kyung-ho, a lawmaker of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, called on the tax agency at a parliamentary audit to take stern measures to ensure multinational tech companies like Google -- which have servers overseas but do business in South Korea -- do not evade taxes.
Asked if Google can be taxed for its business in South Korea, Kim said it is inappropriate to comment on any specific company.
Global tech giants, such as Google, have been suspected of tax evasion in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
Multinational tech firms have argued they operate a "liaison office" in South Korea for their parent firms, not a business entity. It has been hard to identify whether they run representative offices in Korea or business entities, a tax official said.
