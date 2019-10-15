PGA Tour Rookie of the Year picked by fellow S. Koreans as favorite to win at home

"The best ball strikers will win because their shots won't be affected by the wind as much," said An, the 2015 European Tour Rookie of the Year still searching for his first PGA Tour win. "This is my third year in a row here, and I think the course is in the best shape it's been. Hopefully, one of us will win and help contribute even a small bit to the development of Korean golf. To have a Korean player sit here come Sunday (for the champion's press conference) will be something special."

