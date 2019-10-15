6-yr jail sentence finalized for man over DUI manslaughter case
BUSAN, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- A six-year prison sentence has been finalized for a 27-year-old man convicted of the murder last year of a military conscript in a deadly drunk driving case after he withdrew his appeal, the Supreme Court said Tuesday.
The man identified by his last name Park was convicted in February of killing the military personnel, Yoon Chang-ho, while driving under the influence of alcohol in the southern port city of Busan, a case that prompted a public uproar and led to tougher regulations.
The top court did not elaborate when Park retracted the appeal. According to legals sources, Park may have retracted his appeal as he thought he does hardly stand to gain from an appeal after he was sentenced to a penalty of less than 10 years in prison.
In August, an appellate court upheld a six-year prison sentence for Park, with both the prosecution and defendant appealing the ruling. But the Busan District Court dismissed their appeals and maintained the original sentencing.
The appeals court said that the lower court ruling is reasonable and in compliance with sentencing standards. The prosecution demanded the court sentence him to 12 years in prison.
Yoon, a 22-year-old soldier, sustained severe head injuries after he was hit by Park's vehicle in late September last year. He died in early November.
Amid widespread public anger following the incident, the government revised two related laws to drastically toughen punishment for drunk driving. Named after the victim, the two Yoon Chang-ho acts took effect in December and June.
Under the revised traffic law that came into force on June 25, the police lowered the legal limit of drivers' blood-alcohol level to 0.03 percent from the previously 0.05 percent.
