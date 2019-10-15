Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation

All Headlines 16:48 October 15, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Germany held a joint economic committee meeting Tuesday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on trade and investment, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yun Kang-hyeon and his German counterpart, Eckhard Franz, also discussed ways to bolster cooperation in various sectors, such as small and medium-sized enterprises and information and communication technology, during the meeting in Seoul, the ministry said.

The two sides also agreed to promote cooperation in science and technology in the age of the fourth industrial revolution, and come up with a mutually beneficial strategy to resolve South Korea's youth unemployment and the shortage of science and engineering experts in Germany.

Yun Kang-hyeon (R), South Korea's deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, shakes hands with Eckhard Franz, the director-general for external economic policy of Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, during a meeting at the 32nd South Korea-Germany Joint Economic Committee in this photo provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct. 15, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Trade volume between the two countries stood at US$30.22 billion in 2018, up from $28.23 billion in 2017.

The joint economic committee was launched in Seoul in 1965 as a body for consultation on bilateral economic issues.

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea-Germany talks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!