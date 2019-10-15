S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 15, 2019
All Headlines 16:35 October 15, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.272 1.273 -0.1
3-year TB 1.281 1.281 --
10-year TB 1.499 1.488 +1.1
2-year MSB 1.293 1.294 -0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.791 1.787 +0.4
91-day CD 1.550 1.550 --
