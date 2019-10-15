Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon unveils S. Korea's future car vision on Hyundai's R&D hub tour
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in announced South Korea's far-reaching strategies Tuesday to become the world's leader in future mobility technologies, including the government's plan to invest 2.2 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) in the sector over the coming decade.
He was attending a highly symbolic ceremony to declare the country's vision for a global leader in the development of tech-enhanced vehicles, which was held at Hyundai Motor's Namyang R&D Center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.
S. Korea to boost electric, hydrogen cars to 33 pct of total by 2030
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to boost electric and hydrogen cars to 33 percent of the total here by 2030 as the country is pushing to foster future vehicles.
The goal marks a sharp rise from 2.6 percent projected for 2019, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
S. Korea, Japan to hold working-level talks amid tensions over trade, history
SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan will hold working-level diplomatic talks in Seoul this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday, in what appears to be another move to address tensions over history and trade.
Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs at the foreign ministry, will meet his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, on Wednesday afternoon to discuss issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks inch up on tech gains
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose slightly Tuesday as Samsung Electronics and other tech stocks gained, but sentiment remained fragile over renewed uncertainties regarding the U.S.-China trade talks. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.77 point, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,068.17. Trade volume was moderate at 457 million shares worth 4.07 trillion won (US$3.43 billion).
(LEAD) U.S. Ambassador Harris says alliance with S. Korea remains 'strong, vibrant'
SEOUL -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said Tuesday that the alliance between the two countries remains strong and vibrant as they work together to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.
Harris made the remarks in the written version of his keynote speech for a seminar organized by the Association of the Republic of Korea Army and held in Seoul on the alliance. He was absent from the forum "due to pre-arranged travel outside of Korea," an embassy spokesperson said.
S. Korea's ADEX expo brings together int'l advanced weapons, senior defense officials
SEOUL -- A large-scale biennial international aerospace and defense expo opened in South Korea on Tuesday, featuring cutting-edge weapons and serving as a venue for global defense diplomacy and exchanges of the latest defense technologies.
The Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) kicked off at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, earlier in the day to run until Sunday.
(LEAD) Fintech firm Viva Republica-led consortium applies for internet-only bank
SEOUL -- Fintech firm Viva Republica said Tuesday that its consortium has applied for a license to set up a new internet-only bank in South Korea in its second attempt to make inroads into the fledging market.
The consortium led by the provider of popular financial service app Toss includes KEB Hana Bank and Hanwha Investment & Securities, the company said in a statement.
(Movie Review) Story about daughter, woman, wife, mother resonates in androcentric society
SEOUL -- Ji-young (Jung Yu-mi) boils clothes of her two-year-old baby and prepares breakfast for her husband every morning. Then, she washes dishes and vacuums, with her baby around her arm. When her husband returns home in the evening, she bathes the kid and puts her to bed.
Every morning she repeats this daily routine without a word.
(LEAD) N. Korea promises to provide S. Korea with footage of Pyongyang World Cup qualifier
SEOUL-- North Korea agreed to provide South Korea with a video of an inter-Korean World Cup qualifier to be held Tuesday in Pyongyang, a unification ministry official said, after Seoul's push to televise the match live fell through.
The North promised to give the video to the South's delegation before it departs from Pyongyang on Wednesday afternoon after the match to be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The delegation is scheduled to arrive back home via Beijing early Thursday.
