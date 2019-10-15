Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korean vice sports minister heads to Qatar for Olympics-related meeting

All Headlines 18:00 October 15, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's first vice sports minister left for Qatar on Tuesday to take part in a meeting related to the Olympics, the North's state media reported.

Kim Jong-su, who also serves as the vice chairman of the North's national Olympic committee, will attend the 24th general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), the Korean Central News Agency said without giving further details.

The ANOC session, slated for Thursday and Friday in Doha, is expected to bring together more than 1,000 delegates from the world's national Olympic committees, as well as the International Olympic Committee.

